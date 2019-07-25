Cookout Visitor's List
North Carolina’s football program is hosting a recruiting cookout this weekend in Chapel Hill and plenty of significant targets of the Tar Heels’ will be on hand.With 21 prospects in the class of 2...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news