Coordinators Revisit Saturday's Miscues Plus Much More
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s offensive and defensive coordinators met with the media Monday to field questions about some things that happened in Saturday’s loss at Virginia Tech and more.
Here are a few excerpts and the full interviews with offensive coordinator Phil Longo and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman:
Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo
*The last three offensive plays UNC ran in the fourth quarter have been the subject of discussion, including some criticism, because the Tar Heels didn’t throw the ball once even though they took over possession with 38 seconds remaining.
They were at their own 20-yard-line but quarterback Sam Howell ran a draw play on first down for four yards, was sacked on second down losing one yard and ran another QB draw on third down losing three more yards. What were the calls there and why did that sequence play out as it did?
“We ran a play that had a designed draw with a throw on it,” Longo said. “The thought process there was you’ve got to be careful because, especially in an away game, in my mind you always want to extend the game as long as you can. The last thing you want to do is put the ball in jeopardy, so you want to be careful, you want to have a good throw, you want to have an easy throw and a positive play on first down because we didn’t have a lot of clock.
“So we called a the combo that gave him the option and numbers-wise, the draw was there. If the throw was there and was easy and was a clean throw, he would have made that throw and try to get out of bounds and line up and run another one. That’s the thinking behind it the play call.”
*On the two-point conversions that didn’t work: “I rolled the dice on the quick pitch and they tracked Michael (Carter). I was upset about not getting the facemask call, which was obvious on that. From a play-calling standpoint, I rolled the dice on it, we didn’t get it…
“You would except they’d try to influence it inside. Watching film, he got influences actually going the other way, we thought we’d get the edge like we did earlier in the season. I think (against) Miami we ran something similar but not quite the same play.
“And then the shoot route in the end zone, I don’t know that we ran that well. It was there for two (but) it did not open up. They cut the route, Sam had to scramble because the route wasn’t there.”
Defensive Coordiantor Jay Bateman
*Virginia Tech scored on a 55-yard touchdown pass right before the end of the first quarter, a play Bateman discussed Monday. It wasn’t just what happened but that it happened. When you play close games every time out, four of which you’ve lost, the Heels clearly cannot afford to give up those big scores.
“Every game we’ve played has come down to whether it’s the last play of the game or six overtimes or the last play of regulation, we can’t give up a 55-yard touchdown pass,” he said. “You look back at Wake Forest and (it was) a very similar mistake. I’ve got to do a better job coaching it. I feel like we’ve talked to them about this the last two weeks…
“We had our eyes in the wrong spot. With the alignment they were in, we should have been in, we should have been in a little big different leverage outside. I’ve got to coach better.”
*And on the 53-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter by Virginia Tech QB Quincy Patterson, Bateman said it was all on him.
“The long run was a really bad call by me. We’d gone up by a touchdown and I was trying protect the throw game a little bit. They had banged some throw on us two drives before and credit to Virginia Tech, they had a really good play against what we had called and we didn’t get it tackled. It was kind of a rotation and cover two, and Myles (Dorn) got a little bit too wide, the ball kind of popped on him and he couldn’t get back over top of him.”