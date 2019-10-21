CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s offensive and defensive coordinators met with the media Monday to field questions about some things that happened in Saturday’s loss at Virginia Tech and more.

*The last three offensive plays UNC ran in the fourth quarter have been the subject of discussion, including some criticism, because the Tar Heels didn’t throw the ball once even though they took over possession with 38 seconds remaining.

They were at their own 20-yard-line but quarterback Sam Howell ran a draw play on first down for four yards, was sacked on second down losing one yard and ran another QB draw on third down losing three more yards. What were the calls there and why did that sequence play out as it did?

“We ran a play that had a designed draw with a throw on it,” Longo said. “The thought process there was you’ve got to be careful because, especially in an away game, in my mind you always want to extend the game as long as you can. The last thing you want to do is put the ball in jeopardy, so you want to be careful, you want to have a good throw, you want to have an easy throw and a positive play on first down because we didn’t have a lot of clock.

“So we called a the combo that gave him the option and numbers-wise, the draw was there. If the throw was there and was easy and was a clean throw, he would have made that throw and try to get out of bounds and line up and run another one. That’s the thinking behind it the play call.”





*On the two-point conversions that didn’t work: “I rolled the dice on the quick pitch and they tracked Michael (Carter). I was upset about not getting the facemask call, which was obvious on that. From a play-calling standpoint, I rolled the dice on it, we didn’t get it…

“You would except they’d try to influence it inside. Watching film, he got influences actually going the other way, we thought we’d get the edge like we did earlier in the season. I think (against) Miami we ran something similar but not quite the same play.

“And then the shoot route in the end zone, I don’t know that we ran that well. It was there for two (but) it did not open up. They cut the route, Sam had to scramble because the route wasn’t there.”



