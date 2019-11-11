Here are their full interviews along with some excerpts of what they had to say:

*The Tar Heels have had nearly 10 months to learn Longo’s air raid offense, so where are they with respect to playing instinctively in the offense?

“Much better. Periodically, as we go through the season, I’ll ask the staff where they think the guys are instinctively, and those numbers have slowly by surely gone up. We’re playing with more guys right now that I think can easily just grab the signal, line up and go play. And they know how to adapt to different coverages (and) front. We’re not freezing right now to think about ‘What is our assignment.’ We’re playing football and I think we’re playing fast.”





*Pitt is second in the nation averaging 4.4 sacks per contest. UNC has had some pass protection problems, so what is the challenge the Heels will be facing in that respect?

“It’s an area of defensive football that the ACC excels at. I think playing Clemson, playing Virginia and playing some of those other teams that provides some of the same challenges, hopefully should help prepare us for that on Thursday. They’re two defensive ends are really good, 91 is a game-changing player and the d-tackles do a great job. They have some depth on the d-line also so they keep those guys fresh.

“That’s where the depth on the o-line comes in, it helps us stay fresh with them. And, like every other game, that’s where this thing is going to start for us. I think, right now, we may be one man deeper than we have been all year so that’s a help.

"And we’ve had a couple good weeks of practice for this game so it will come down to who wins the physical battle at the line of scrimmage. That’s kind of how I feel every week but that’s a must this week if we're going to score against Pittsburgh."





