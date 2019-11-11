Coordinators Talk Bye Week, Position Groups & Pitt
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina coordinators Phil Longo and Jay Bateman met with the media Monday to discuss the bye week, preparing for Thursday’s game at Pittsburgh and more.
Here are their full interviews along with some excerpts of what they had to say:
Phil Longo, Offensive Coordinator
*The Tar Heels have had nearly 10 months to learn Longo’s air raid offense, so where are they with respect to playing instinctively in the offense?
“Much better. Periodically, as we go through the season, I’ll ask the staff where they think the guys are instinctively, and those numbers have slowly by surely gone up. We’re playing with more guys right now that I think can easily just grab the signal, line up and go play. And they know how to adapt to different coverages (and) front. We’re not freezing right now to think about ‘What is our assignment.’ We’re playing football and I think we’re playing fast.”
*Pitt is second in the nation averaging 4.4 sacks per contest. UNC has had some pass protection problems, so what is the challenge the Heels will be facing in that respect?
“It’s an area of defensive football that the ACC excels at. I think playing Clemson, playing Virginia and playing some of those other teams that provides some of the same challenges, hopefully should help prepare us for that on Thursday. They’re two defensive ends are really good, 91 is a game-changing player and the d-tackles do a great job. They have some depth on the d-line also so they keep those guys fresh.
“That’s where the depth on the o-line comes in, it helps us stay fresh with them. And, like every other game, that’s where this thing is going to start for us. I think, right now, we may be one man deeper than we have been all year so that’s a help.
"And we’ve had a couple good weeks of practice for this game so it will come down to who wins the physical battle at the line of scrimmage. That’s kind of how I feel every week but that’s a must this week if we're going to score against Pittsburgh."
Jay Bateman, Defensive Coordinator
*Carolina’s pass coverage had its worst outing of the season versus Virginia, something that still bothers Bateman.
“We need to do a better job covering people. We need to line up and play our coverages better and have the ability to be a little more multiple in coverage than we have been (until) myself and the rest of the coaching staff feeling confident they can go out and do it.”
Have the coverage issues been effort issues?
“No. I think it was fundamentals and playing a technique exactly the way you’re asked to play it.”
*Chemistry is always something discussed when it comes to offensive lines because it’s so important. But chemistry in the secondary is also extremely important, too. Communication and trusting teammates out there is paramount to success.
“I think the secondary and the o-line are very, very different as far as the skillset needed to play them but very, very similar as far as, if you’re not very good at the o-line or you’re not very good in the secondary, it gets exposed very quickly.
“And I agree with you, I think chemistry is a huge deal. We have not had that for whatever reason the last few weeks, so we’ve got to demand that of our guys. And I’m more confident after the bye week, more confident after having another week to work with them, that we’ll be better on Thursday night."