Coordinators Talk Pitt, Backup QBs, Sacks, Fox, Gemmel & More

Here are the full videos of their pressers and some notes and pulled quotes from what they had to say.

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina coordinators Phil Longo and Jay Bateman met with the media Monday for their weekly press conference. The two took some time to discuss the overtime loss to Pittsburgh, the future of the quarterback position, and look ahead to the matchup against Wofford.

*With the possibility of starting quarterback Sam Howell not playing due to an upper-body injury, North Carolina will depend on its talented depth in the quarterback room to lead the Tar Heels to bowl eligibility. Redshirt freshman Jacolby Criswell had a rival’s rating of 5.8 and was a 4-star prospect. True freshman Drake Maye earned a rival’s rating of 5.9 and was also a 4-star prospect. If Howell can’t go, Longo is confident May and Criswell will be ready to perform

"I know it’s been well documented here that typically we give equal reps to the backup, said Longo. "Since we have a deeper quarterback room this year, Drake year did not go down with scout team. He stayed with us, and so what we did was we split reps with Jacolby, and Drake all year, so they both have gotten a lot of reps. They haven’t gotten as many as Sam, but we have actually stolen some reps from Sam as the year has gone on. Just getting him what he needed, and then get him out.

"I think with regard to running the offense and understanding the offense both of them have had a multitude of reps each week to prepare. We will prepare that way, the same way we prepared each week, and if Sam's not practicing, that will buy those guys more reps. Then we will plan to go into the game with those two if in fact, Sam does not dress for Saturday’s game."





*UNC allowed five sacks against Pittsburgh, bringing its season total to 39, ranking Carolina 127th out of 130 teams. With UNC almost doubling their stated goal of not allowing more than 20 sacks this season, Longo continues to try to help his offensive line with quick passing plays.

"We didn’t block very well that's what it comes down to,” Longo said. "We have to do a better job in one-on-one situations. We lost out on some one-on-one situations, and it created some sacks. We are trying to help ourselves by getting rid of the ball quicker. We would like to stay out of third and long situations.

“We've done a great job of that this year, in terms of not putting ourselves in a position where teams can tee off like that. We expected to perform better early on in the game, and we didn't, and that's a really big part to what led to those sacks. I have to do a better job of finding a way to help Sam, and maybe ease the pressure on the offensive line and pin your ears back and tee off on the offensive line type situations, third down and medium, third down and long."





*Mack Brown admitted to the media following the loss in Pittsburgh that he wanted to go for it on fourth and goal to win the game against Pittsburgh but got talked out of it. Longo explained why he wanted to play for overtime.

"If we had a crystal ball and we knew that it was going to get hit with a monsoon, I think everybody and their grandmother would want us to go for the touchdown and the win,” he said. “At the time of the timeout, we have a discussion. It was a light rain, it was a drizzle that doesn't affect anything that we do. You aren't concerned about snaping it or getting a grip on the football, and it really didn't dawn on me personally that it would be an issue.

“I felt like we had struggled just on my own end. We had struggled on fourth down in the game. The way they are built (Pittsburgh) is going to lend them to having success in short yard situations and goal-line situations. They had been very good in that area of the game all season. We were obviously concerned going in, with that area. We had some opportunities in the game on some short yard and goal line, where schematically it was there, but we didn't execute.

“When we got to that point in the game, we looked at that was an area of the game we were struggling, that particular night. I felt we had a better opportunity to win in overtime, excluding the weather issue.

"Pitt scored in the rain, and when we got the football, it was just a deluge, and it became something you had to overcome. Now that's an excuse, and we have to go out and execute anyway. I tried to call some plays that would help us in that weather. That was the reason my vote was to go into overtime because I felt like we had a better chance to win offensively in that scenario than we did going for the touchdown."