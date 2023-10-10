Cormac Ryan’s final season at Notre Dame might be described as streaky, but that’s also without consideration of its challenges.

Coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance, the Irish were supposed to be much better, but they struggled early and never found their grounding. Ryan was tasked with trying to hold everything together with a roster that lacked.

As a result, he posted inconsistent numbers, ranging from three points in a game to 23. But the high-end performances usually coincided with the Irish playing well, and often winning, which is the focus here

The 6-foot-5 wing guard averaged 12.3 points, 2.5 assist, and 4.0 rebounds per game last winter. He also shot 34.4 percent on 183 three-point attempts.

As we are doing previewing each of the experienced scholarship Tar Heels, here are Ryan’s top five games from last season and what they might mean: