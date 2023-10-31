North Carolina class of 2024 commit Crews Law was recently in Chapel Hill to see his brother, Cade Law, a redshirt freshman for the Tar Heels, take down Miami, 41-31, under the lights at Kenan Stadium.

Crews Law, who is 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, and attends Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, TN, recently talked with Tar Heel Illustrated about catching up with linebackers coach Tommy Thigpen, Hall of Fame head coach Mack Brown, the anticipation of playing alongside his brother next season, and of course, the electric environment at Kenan Stadium for the statement win over the Hurricanes.

Here are Law’s latest thoughts on all things Carolina: