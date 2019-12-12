News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-12 00:46:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Criswell Looking Forward To OV

With his OV to UNC this weekend, Jacolby Criswell's recruitment has included a recent push by Arkansas, he tells THI.
With his OV to UNC this weekend, Jacolby Criswell's recruitment has included a recent push by Arkansas, he tells THI.
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

Perhaps no prospect committed to play football at North Carolina has been the subject of consternation among the Tar Heels’ fan base in recent weeks than 4-star quarterback Jacolby Criswell.Criswel...

