Criswell Says He is All In

4-star QB Jacolby Criswell reaffirms to THI he will sign with UNC on Wednesday and enroll next month.
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

Jacolby Criswell is going to be a Tar Heel, he reaffirmed THI on Sunday morning. With new Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman making a push for Criswell this past week, the Morrilton, AR, native took his of...

