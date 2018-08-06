CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham and football coach Larry Fedora met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center to discuss the NCAA suspensions handed down to 13 UNC players, fielding questions from the media after making opening statements.

Here are some notes and quotes from what Cunningham and Fedora had to say:

*150 pairs of shoes were issued, but 13 were sold, which is why there are 13 suspended players. Nine of the pairs are unaccounted for, thus 141 pairs are in UNC’s possession.

*UNC was on top of the situation within 12 hours of finding out about what had happened. They had all of the shoes collected from everyone that was issued a pair – players, coaching staff, student managers – and wrapped up their entire investigation into it in four days, Cunningham said.

*UNC learned about what was happening through a social media post and someone emailed the UNC AD account, which isn’t Cunningham’s personal account but one for the office. Cunningham was given the email and he quickly sent it to the compliance office, which handles such issues. Then they spoke to the coaches and within four days had everything under control.

*UNC appealed to the NCAA to have some of the suspensions staggered, notably with starting defensive ends Tomon Fox and Malik Carney. Cunningham was asked if they cited a precedent in their argument for staggering the suspensions, but they didn’t. UNC cited the health of the players.

“We had an awful lot of injuries last year, and we knew we were going to have some repair work to do in the offseason and some of the players play the same positions. So to be fair to the play to the kids that are going to play for health and safety reasons, we asked the NCAA t o stagger them and we were granted that staggering.”

*Cunningham was asked, citing the 2010 NCAA investigation that continued revealing new violations, if he’s concerned this could lead to something like that?

“No. We turned everything in back in January and February and got he final adjudication for secondary violations from the NCAA, so this case is closed.”

*Fedora gave an opening statement before Cunningham went to the podium and gave his statement before fielding a series of questions from the media. Among the things Fedora said in his statement:

“I’m extremely disappointed in our players’ actions and how those actions reflect on them and our program, our department and the university. Each year, every player is educated about the rules regarding apparel and equipment, specifically that the sale of apparel and equipment is an NCAA violation. Every single player signs an agreement acknowledging those rules. And I will say these young men knew better and shouldn’t have made the choices they made.”

*After losing so many players to injury a year ago, what was Fedora’s reaction when he learned of this?

“I was disappointed. But, I’ve been coaching for over 30 years, these are young men (and) they don’t all make the best decisions every day of their life. That’s our job as coaches is to teach them and make sure they understand that life’s about choices, and the choices that you make in life, there are consequences to those choices. And the choices you make don’t just affect you, they affect other people, something greater than yourself. And as they mature and learn, they learn that when they make a choice they’ve got to think about everybody else, not just themselves.”