In today’s Daily Drop, Jacob and AJ offer up their three projected breakout players for North Carolina’s offense with the football season not far away.

Who are the three Tar Heels each say will break out and why?

UNC opens its season September 2 versus South Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The game kicks at 7:30 and will air on ABC.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

