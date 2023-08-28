**********************************

Game week is here for North Carolina, as the Tar Heels open the 2023 football season Saturday night in Charlotte versus South Carolina.

UNC and the Gamecocks have opened seasons versus each other in the Queen City two other fairly recent times – 2015 and 2019 – with the programs splitting those games.

In today’s Daily Drop, THI Publisher Andrew Jones lays out five things for UNC fans to watch for from this team Saturday night & all season as gauges of improvement.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.

