In this episode of the Daily Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss how North Carolina’s offensive approach may change with Elliot Cadeau running the point for the Tar Heels.

So far this week in our drops, we have shared thoughts about how his arrival affects the starting five and how it can help Armando Bacot inside. Plus, AJ & David Sisk did a lengthy podcast about how it impacts the perimeter players.

In this Drop, will UNC get out in transition more, run fewer set plays and employ more motion/freelance, and will the Tar Heels push the ball sometimes after opponents’ made baskets, as it previously did before Hubert Davis became head coach?

We’d like to know your thoughts on this topic, so do so on Twitter, on our Facebook page, or do so on our premium board as a subscriber to Tar Heel Illustrated by signing up for only $8.33 a month. That gives you access to ALL of our premium content, plus engagement on our message boards, which are highly informed and respectful.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET

Are you…

*Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream?

*Looking for a side hustle while working your current job?

*Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?

Andy can help!!!

Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>