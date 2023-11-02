With North Carolina’s basketball season about to tip off Monday night, an often-asked question emerges to the surface: Is year three enough to judge Hubert Davis as a head coach?

This doesn’t mean a full determination on his coaching ability can be made this season, but it does mean that years one and two were parts of his process in working through the growing pains as a head coach. Now, however, in year three, with a roster he has put together, is it enough time to get a solid gauge of him as a coach?

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss just that.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.