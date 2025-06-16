Daily Drop: Recent additions add meat to UNC's basketball schedule

North Carolina has added some intriguing opponents to its basketball schedule since we last discussed it.

So, in today’s Daily Drop, we offer takes on how the schedule has shaped up noting recent additions of Georgetown and Kentucky.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

***To make sure you know what AJ's next move is, follow & subscribe to our social media pages:

Please follow us on Twitter/X at https://x.com/HeelIllustrated

Please follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TarHeelIllustrated/

Please follow us on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@TarHeelIllustrated

Please follow us on IG at @tar_heel_illustrated