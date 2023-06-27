In this edition of the Daily Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss share their thoughts whether or not North Carolina should consider amending the rules regarding players qualifying for their jerseys to hang in the rafters of the Smith Center.

Should UNC perhaps swap out the Olympic qualifier for something else? Should well enough be left along? Jacob & AJ are all over this.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

