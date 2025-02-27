Daily Drop: Spring Football Primer

Bill Belichick will finally be on the field coaching his North Carolina Tar Heels on Tuesday, March 4, as UNC opens its first spring practice under the legendary football coach.

Not a lot is known about the team as this important phase of his inaugural season approaches, mainly because there hasn’t been much access and plenty of new faces could be counted on. So, in today’s Daily Drop, we discuss the Heels entering spring ball, the program, and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

