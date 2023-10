As North Carolina’s impressive football season continues to unveil, one of the key stat lines that indicate things are going well for the Tar Heels is their turnover margin.

So far, the 6-0 and 10th-ranked Heels have a turnover difference in their favor, and in today’s Daily Drop, we discuss how it compares to Mack Brown’s first four UNC teams of his second stint, and why the Heels have improved in this area.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.

