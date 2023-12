Everyone knows by now that North Carolina wide receiver Tez Walker is headed to the NFL. But his decision to not play in the Tar Heels’ bowl game has generated a passionate reaction with some UNC fans critical of his decision, and some supporting it.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss both sides: Does Walker owe UNC another game after the school stuck its neck out for him earlier this season; does Walker owe Carolina nothing, as the stated mission of him getting on the field was to work toward his dream of playing in the NFL?

UNC faces West Virginia in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on December 27 in Charlotte.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.