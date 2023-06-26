In this edition of the Daily Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some of the things that the four returning North Carolina basketball players are working on this summer.

Jacob & AJ hit on the range of skills, strength, and other developments Armando Bacot, RJ Davis, Seth Trimble, and Jalen Washington can improve over the offseason in preparation for next season.

We'd like to know your thoughts on this topic

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

