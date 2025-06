Ven-Allen Lubin’s decision to transfer from North Carolina to NC State has generated quite the reaction from many UNC fans.

So, in today’s Daily Drop, we discuss what happened in his departure from UNC and why he was available for the Wolfpack.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

