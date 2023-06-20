In this edition of the Daily Drop, THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss North Carolina 2024 commit Ian Jackson playing for the U19 Team USA club that is set to compete in the FIBA World Cup.

AJ & David share their thoughts about Jackson getting in some work at point guard, playing for something tangible like a world championship, and the overall value of his experience playing international basketball.

We’d like to know your thoughts on this topic, so do so on Twitter, on our Facebook page, or do so on our premium board as a subscriber to Tar Heel Illustrated by signing up for only $8.33 a month. That gives you access to ALL of our premium content, plus engagement on our message boards, which are highly informed and respectful.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

***********************************************************************

Wanna be a UNC Tar Heels insider? You can for just $8.33 a month

************************************************************************