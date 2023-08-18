One thing is certain, North Carolina Basketball fans will talk Tar Heels any day of the year, which is what brings us to this particular Daily Drop.

THI Publisher Andrew Jones was getting in his 10,000 steps Thursday when a neighbor he sometimes walks with saw approached him and immediately asked what kind of season this year would be acceptable to UNC fans.

What is the highest number of losses, lowest number of wins, should it include an ACC regular season or tournament title, and what about the NCAA Tournament? Is a Final Four a must? Elite Eight? Sweet 16?

In this Drop, AJ hits on all of that offering his take, but also requesting yours.

If at least 30 people respond to this tweet, AFTER listening to what AJ says, with their takes, we will randomly choose one person to receive a FREE three-month subscription to Tar Heel Illustrated.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.

Discuss this and UNC basketball with other Tar Heels fans

