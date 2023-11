North Carolina has two more basketball games to play before heading to the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, when competition will go up many notches.

So, with all of the newness on the team and need to mesh as soon as it can with so many tough games coming in that event and after, what must the Tar Heels accomplish Sunday at home versus Lehigh and next Friday at home against Cal-Riverside?

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss that.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.