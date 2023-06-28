In this edition of the Daily Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the North Carolina football players that have finished in the top 10 of the Heisman Trophy voting.

There are five Tar Heels to end up that high, doing so six times. Here, Jacob & AJ share their thoughts about them, what kinds of players they were, and more.

We’d like to know your thoughts on this topic, so do so on Twitter, on our Facebook page, or do so on our premium board as a subscriber to Tar Heel Illustrated by signing up for only $8.33 a month. That gives you access to ALL of our premium content, plus engagement on our message boards, which are highly informed and respectful.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

***********************************************************************

Wanna be a UNC Tar Heels insider? You can for just $8.33 a month

************************************************************************