Daily Drop: Why Bill Belichick is fully entrenched at UNC...

North Carolina Football Coach took part Tuesday in his fourth press conference since taking the job, and the focus was on a variety of subjects regarding his team.

So, in this Daily Drop, we offer some takeaways from what Belichick had to say including perspective on how he appears to have fully laid an anchor at UNC.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

