One of the intriguing things about this year’s North Carolina basketball team is the Tar Heels have more perimeter shooting than in recent years, and they have guys capable of spacing the floor and finding one another.

Thus, this is a club with plenty of catch-and-shoot ability, which we saw in UNC’s opening win over Radford, as it was 7-for-13 on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss this and why it’s so important to Hubert Davis’ team moving forward.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.