CHAPEL HILL – Quarterbacks that run well have given North Carolina plenty of trouble over the years. And even this season, with the Tar Heels vastly improved on that side of the ball, the issue has surfaced at times.

Exhibit A was in the last game versus Pittsburgh, when slogging Panthers signal caller Phil Jurkovec rambled 20 yards around right end on a third-and-three to continue a drive that resulted in Pitt scoring a touchdown.

Saturday, Gene Chizik’s crew must deal with the best running quarterback it has faced this season, and might all fall, in Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader. Think of the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder as a QB with running back balance and cutting ability and old-school fullback toughness. He will plow through a defender, get back up, and do it again on the next play.

“He can run over you,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “You start trying to figure out, he doesn’t slide much. So as you’re getting ready to hit him, if he slides and you hit him, it’s a penalty. If you think he’s going to slide, at 6-4, 225 he will run right over you.

“He’s one of the toughest quarterbacks I’ve ever seen. So, he’ll be a real challenge.”

Shrader has run for 21 first downs thus far for the Orange (4-1, 0-1 ACC), with 11 of them coming on third downs. He has moved the chains five times on second down, including for 39, 21, and 18 yards. And he’s a threat on first down, too, as Shrader has gone for 14, 19, 20 (twice), and 28 yards on first downs.