Deana's Dandies: Big First Week & What's Coming
With the dead period being lifted, it’s been a crazy time keeping up with visits to the Kenan Football Center. Here is an encapsulation of the first open week with an eye on what's coming the rest ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news