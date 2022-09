ATLANTA – As the 2022 football season progresses, THI continues our weekly evaluation of North Carolina's first down defense and its impact on the game.

Against Appalachian State, UNC allowed 40 points in the fourth quarter and the Mountaineers to average 8.3 yards per play for the game. However, following a week of deserved criticism, Carolina's defense responded, allowing 58 yards and no points in the fourth quarter during a 35-28 win over Georgia State on Saturday afternoon in Center Parc Stadium.