TarHeelIllustrated - Defensive Nitty Gritty Versus Miami

While North Carolina’s offense was putting together a historic performance in a 62-26 romp at No. 10 Miami on Saturday, the defense had a strong hand in the game’s outcome, too.

The Tar Heels allowed just 314 yards to the Hurricanes and were as fast, quick and physical as they’ve been all season. Given the competition and stage, it was by far UNC’s best defensive performance of the campaign, and a lot of players contributed.

The Tar Heels moved up to No. 16 in the AP poll, though could be higher in the College Football Playoff poll, in which they were 17th going into the Miami game.

Here is a defensive statistical breakdown of UNC’s win at Miami:





Player grades (Only players with 10-plus snaps and that graded higher than 60.0 are noted): Kyler McMicahel 81.3; Tony Grimes 78.5; Chazz Surratt 69.9; Tomon Fox 69.3; Kaimon Rucker 68.9; Ray Vohasek 67.1; Jeremiah Gemmel 66.8; Cam Kelly 66.4; Desmond Evans 62.9; Kevin Hester 61.8.

Tackles: Surratt 10; Gemmel 8; Ja’Qurious Conley 6; Trey Morrison 6; McMichael 2; Tomon Fox 2; Chris Collins 2; Grimes 2; Tyrone Hopper 2; Hester 2; Don Chapman 1; Welton Spottsville 1; Ladaeson Hollins 1; Rucker 1; Vohasek 1; Clyde Pinder 1.

STOPs (plays resulting in failures for the offense): Gemmel 5; Conley 4; Tomon Fox 2; McMichael 2; Surratt 2; Pinder 1; Chapman 1; Rucker 1; Grimes 1; Hopper 1; Myles Murphy 1.

TFLs: Gemmel 2.5; Conley 2; Pinder 1; Fox .5; Grimes .5; Spottsville .5.

Missed tackles (5): 1 each for Murphy, Vohasek, Chapman, Morrison, and Collins.



