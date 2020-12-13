TarHeelIllustrated - Defensive Nitty Gritty Versus Miami

Defensive Nitty Gritty Versus Miami
While North Carolina’s offense was putting together a historic performance in a 62-26 romp at No. 10 Miami on Saturday, the defense had a strong hand in the game’s outcome, too.
The Tar Heels allowed just 314 yards to the Hurricanes and were as fast, quick and physical as they’ve been all season. Given the competition and stage, it was by far UNC’s best defensive performance of the campaign, and a lot of players contributed.
The Tar Heels moved up to No. 16 in the AP poll, though could be higher in the College Football Playoff poll, in which they were 17th going into the Miami game.
Here is a defensive statistical breakdown of UNC’s win at Miami:
Player grades (Only players with 10-plus snaps and that graded higher than 60.0 are noted): Kyler McMicahel 81.3; Tony Grimes 78.5; Chazz Surratt 69.9; Tomon Fox 69.3; Kaimon Rucker 68.9; Ray Vohasek 67.1; Jeremiah Gemmel 66.8; Cam Kelly 66.4; Desmond Evans 62.9; Kevin Hester 61.8.
Tackles: Surratt 10; Gemmel 8; Ja’Qurious Conley 6; Trey Morrison 6; McMichael 2; Tomon Fox 2; Chris Collins 2; Grimes 2; Tyrone Hopper 2; Hester 2; Don Chapman 1; Welton Spottsville 1; Ladaeson Hollins 1; Rucker 1; Vohasek 1; Clyde Pinder 1.
STOPs (plays resulting in failures for the offense): Gemmel 5; Conley 4; Tomon Fox 2; McMichael 2; Surratt 2; Pinder 1; Chapman 1; Rucker 1; Grimes 1; Hopper 1; Myles Murphy 1.
TFLs: Gemmel 2.5; Conley 2; Pinder 1; Fox .5; Grimes .5; Spottsville .5.
Missed tackles (5): 1 each for Murphy, Vohasek, Chapman, Morrison, and Collins.
Run Defense
*Miami ran the ball 27 times for 75 yards, which is an average of 2.8 yards per attempt, but if you remove UNC’s three sacks for 23 yards, it allowed 24 runs for 98 yards, which is 4.1 yards per attempt.
*Of Miami’s 15 first downs, 5 came on run plays, 39 of its 75 rushing yards came after contact, and it had three runs of 10-plus yards.
Run Defense Direction
*Left end: 3 attempts for 1 yard (.3 average), long of 2 yards.
*Left tackle: 2 attempts for 10 yards (5.0 ave), long of 7 yards.
*Left guard: 3 attempts for 22 yards (7.3 ave), 1 TD, 2 first downs, one 10-plus run, long of 14 yards.
*Between LG&C: 4 attempts for 21 yards (5.3 ave), 2 first downs, one 10-plus run, long of 10 yards.
*Between C&RG: 1 attempt for 7 yards.
*Right guard: 2 attempts for 15 yards (7.5 ave), 1 first down, one 10-plus run, long of 15 yards.
*Right tackle: 1 attempt for minus-1 yard.
*Right end: 3 attempts for minus-2 yards, long of 5 yards.
*QB scramble: 5 attempts for 23 yards (4.6 ave), long of 8 yards.
Pass Defense
*Miami QB’s were 18-for-32 with 239 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, three sacks, 1 TA, 2 drops, 4 scrambles and 11 of the Hurricanes’ 15 first downs.
*Sacks (3): four cedited, 1 each for Pinder, Tomon Fox, Conley and Gemmel.
*QB hurries (9): Rucker 2; 1 each for Tomari Fox, Vohasek, Tomon Fox, Collins, McMichael, Hopper, Surratt.
*D’Eriq King dropped back to pass 26 times under no pressure and was 15-for-23 with 219 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 3 scrambles and 10 first downs.
*King dropped back to pass 10 times when under pressure and was 3-for-7 with 20 yards, 2 sacks, 1 drop, 1 TA, 1 scramble, 1 first down.
*King was blitzed 7 times and was 4-for-6 with 31 yards, 1 TS, 1 sack, 3 first downs.
Pass Coverage
*Jeremiah Gemmel was targeted 7 times allowing 4 receptions for 38 yards, 2 first downs and a long of 19 yards.
*Ja’Quarious Conley was targeted 6 times allowing 3 receptions for 26 yards, 2 first downs, a drop and a long of 14 yards.
*Kyler McMichael was targeted 4 times allowing 1 reception for 2 yards.
*Don Chapman was targeted 3 times allowing 3 receptions for 86 yards, 1 TD, 2 first downs, and a long of 76 yards.
*Tony Grimes was targeted 2 times allowing 0 receptions.
*Trey Morrison was targeted 2 times allowing 2 receptions for 13 yards, 1 TD, 2 first downs and a long of 11 yards.
*Cam Kelly was targeted 2 times allowing 1 reception for 19 yards, 1 first down and had a PBU.
*Tyrone Hopper was targeted 1 time allowing 1 reception for 27 yards and a first down.
*Many of these stats are courtesy of PFF.