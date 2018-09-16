The ACC Tournament returns to Charlotte next March for just the second time since 2002, remarkably, meaning just one of the last 16 ACC Tournaments have been played in the Queen City.



That happened in 2008, when North Carolina defeated Clemson in the championship game and two weeks later advanced to the Final Four, also clinching it in Charlotte.

The 2018-19 basketball season doesn't start for another two months, but with the ACC releasing an updated schedule over the next four years for the ACC Tournament, it's a good time to look ahead to next spring and what that could portend for the Tar Heels.

UNC's history in the ACC and NCAA Tournaments in years the ACC holds its annual event in Charlotte is actually pretty good, especially the second postseason.

Charlotte has hosted the ACC Tournament 12 times, with UNC cutting down the nets five times and reaching the finals in three other years. In the NCAA Tournament in years the ACC plays its event in Charlotte, UNC has done quite well.