Fall Camp Practice Report: Day 3
Note: Player interviews done after Sunday's practice are below.
CHAPEL HILL – As North Carolina gets deeper into fall camp, more surfaces about some of the changes the Tar Heels continue to make with respect to the use of personnel.
For example, Trey Morrison is now playing cornerback and isn’t any longer the starting nickel, which he manned as a true freshman a year ago to positive reviews. This gives the Heels a starting secondary of Morrison and senior Patrice Rene at the corners and senior Myles Dorn and junior Myles Wolfolk at the safety spots.
The Morrison news is pretty big and it’s being well received within the secondary.
“That’s going to be very exciting,” Wolfolk said Sunday afternoon following the third workout of fall camp.
The quartet has quite a bit of experience and each has played very well at times in their careers, so the group has potential to be more than solid this season. So, what’s up with the nickel spot?
DeAndre Hollins got a lot of work there in the spring, but D.J. Ford has also entered the picture at nickel now, too. While there are technically no starting positions sewn up with a few exceptions, Hollins is the starter at nickel at this time.
It also should be understood that Morrison is working at nickel as well, in fact most of the guys in the secondary are rotating around getting looks at each of the positions.
“Bateman told us, make sure we’re DBs not just corners and safeties,” Wolfolk said. “So everybody’s learning everything.”
More Fall Camp Notes
*Chazz Surratt is getting more comfortable as a linebacker after previously playing quarterback. As a QB who had success running the ball, Surratt was physical at times, but his job was to avoid tacklers while now he must initiate the contact. Has that been much of a challenge for him?
“No, not really,” he replied. “I played it (LB) in high school, so it’s not like it’s foreign to me. You’ve just got to play pissed off really, that’s it. So I try to keep that mindset when I go out there and I try to bring it.”
Naturally, the next question was about what ticks him off and if he has to dig back too far (the 2018 season) to find the necessary fuel.
“Yeah, you just think about things that piss you off and go out there and bring it,” Surratt responded, smiling and not wanting to give any specifics, but maybe understanding the implication of last season.
“There’s a lot of stuff that pisses me off but I don’t want to talk about that out loud, but there’s a lot of stuff that pisses me off. Different stuff, criticism, things that go on. (I’m) just trying to do whatever I can to push myself.”
*The Tar Heels were in shells for the first time Sunday (helmets and shoulder pads) and will be again Monday. They will wear full pads and have full contact for the first time Tuesday. So what did they do Sunday they couldn’t the first two days when they were in just helmets?
“Really, for linemen there is no difference, but for the skill it’s more of a difference with more contact in pass routes and running backs running through contact and all that, sophomore offensive tackle Jordan Tucker said.
*More on UNC’s secondary. The difference playing safety in Jay Bateman’s defense as opposed to the last couple of years is?
“We’re a lot more active,” Wolfolk said. “We’re doing a lot more moving around, blitzing a lot more. Other than that, kind of the same role, really vocal being the quarterbacks of the defense.”
And the most fun aspect about playing in Bateman’s defense?
“It’s a lot of fun playing in Bateman’s defense, I would say the most is the way we rotate and can disguise as a secondary,” Wolfolkf replied. “The safeties are doing a lot of disguising, a lot of roaming around and we’re just so multiple in this defense so it’s very fun.”