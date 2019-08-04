CHAPEL HILL – As North Carolina gets deeper into fall camp, more surfaces about some of the changes the Tar Heels continue to make with respect to the use of personnel.

For example, Trey Morrison is now playing cornerback and isn’t any longer the starting nickel, which he manned as a true freshman a year ago to positive reviews. This gives the Heels a starting secondary of Morrison and senior Patrice Rene at the corners and senior Myles Dorn and junior Myles Wolfolk at the safety spots.

The Morrison news is pretty big and it’s being well received within the secondary.

“That’s going to be very exciting,” Wolfolk said Sunday afternoon following the third workout of fall camp.

The quartet has quite a bit of experience and each has played very well at times in their careers, so the group has potential to be more than solid this season. So, what’s up with the nickel spot?

DeAndre Hollins got a lot of work there in the spring, but D.J. Ford has also entered the picture at nickel now, too. While there are technically no starting positions sewn up with a few exceptions, Hollins is the starter at nickel at this time.

It also should be understood that Morrison is working at nickel as well, in fact most of the guys in the secondary are rotating around getting looks at each of the positions.

“Bateman told us, make sure we’re DBs not just corners and safeties,” Wolfolk said. “So everybody’s learning everything.”



