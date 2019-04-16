TarHeelIllustrated.com

THI caught up with Jones to find out how the visit went and to get his reaction to Mack Brown’s staff extending him an offer:

Jones is a 5-foot-10, 195-pound athlete from the class of 2020 and attends Pine Forest High School in Fayetteville, NC, and among his offers include Missouri, Wofford and Furman. UNC is the second FBS program to offer Jones.

D.J. Jones was in Chapel Hill over the weekend to take in North Carolina’s spring game and while there the Tar Heels’ staff extended him a scholarship offer.

THI: What were your thoughts on getting an offer from UNC and Mack Brown?

Jones: “It was an honor and a dream come true, living in Fayetteville so long. I was just so excited.”





THI: What is UNC recruiting you as and what do you think of Coach Brown and his staff?

Jones: “They offered me as a running back and coach Brown is a cool guy. He’s very straight forward but he’s going to make you feel like family. I think that’s his objective with recruiting because his staff does the same thing and it shows through the players.”





THI: Thoughts on the spring game?

Jones: “It was really fun to watch. I was envisioning myself in their style of offense the whole time.”





THI: What UNC coach do you talk to the most? Thoughts on Coach Gillespie?

Jones: “Coach Gillespie. He’s a cool guy and he has knowledge on the game. I got to watch him talk a little bit in individual film and he knows what he’s talking about. Most importantly he’s there for the players.”





THI: How many offers do you have and what schools?

Jones: “Five: Furman, Missouri, UNC, Campbell, and Wofford.”





THI: As far as recruiting, what is your timetable of you making a decision? Are you taking any other visits or going to any camps for the upcoming summer?

Jones: “Whenever I feel like the right time is. I honestly don’t know now because I still want to keep my options open seeing I have another couple months. Most likely I will be taking more visits just to expand my options.”





THI: What other schools have been talking to you?

Jones: “Stanford, Charlotte, and Wake Forest.”





THI: Do you plan to camp at UNC this summer?

Jones: “Yes, coach wants me to get a little work in with him.”



