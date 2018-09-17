CHAPEL HILL – Like so many people in the state of North Carolina, UNC football coach Larry Fedora has had something far more important than sports on his mind over the last week.

Fedora spoke Monday morning at his weekly press conference about the effects of Hurricane Florence, which is still causing extensive damage and heartache throughout the state. The coach spoke about the impact on his players, those from areas hit hardest, and also the changes it forced regarding the Tar Heels’ football program.

Fedora’s opening statement Monday:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the people that were affected by Hurricane Florence. There’s been quite a bit of devastation throughout this state and South Carolina and we’re thinking about all of those people.

“I want to commend the university and our chancellor (Carol Folt) and (Director of Athletics) Bubba Cunningham for the decision that they made this past week to keep all of our students safe on this campus. I thought they did a tremendous job with that.

“The worst is maybe not over, we still have things to come. I’d like to commend the university for opening up the Friday Center as a shelter. I believe there’s over 400 people that are staying there and have been affected by the storm. I think they’re doing that along with the Red Cross and we’re prepared to open up the tennis center as a shelter also to help people out.

“We are tying to do everything possible. I talked to quite a few coaches this morning, over on the eastern side of the state, who have been directly hit (and) that are trying to find out where their teams are. Their players are displaced, they’ve had contact with some and some they haven’t. So, our thoughts and prayers go out to those people, also. We’re willing to do anything that we ca to help anybody in the state right now.

“Our equipment truck will be in front of the Smith Center this week to load up supplies so that we can take the supplies over to the people that have been affected.”