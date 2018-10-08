CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora met with the media Monday for his weekly game-week press conference to discuss his team’s off week, the quarterback situation and getting ready for Virginia Tech, the Tar Heels’ opponent Saturday.

Here are some snippets of what Fedora had to say:

*Fedora’s opening statement:

“We are coming off a very productive bye week where we got a lot of fundamental work with our football team, got a lot of reps, so we hope that’s going to pay off for us as we go through the rest of the season. And now we’re looking forward to getting back into Kenan Stadium and the Tar Pit and playing a Coastal Division team.

“We’re going into the seventh week of the season and now we are coming back for the second home game. It’s kind of unusual, but we’re glad to be back.”

*Many of the Tar Heels said after the four-day break due to Hurricane Florence that it served as a bit of a reset button, but they said in Miami after the 47-10 loss to the Hurricanes down there that was no longer the case. The onus was on the player themselves.

“I’m very pleased with the way they’ve come out to practice and their attitudes and the effort that they give out there. Each day they’re making each day important. It’s gotta be important on Saturday night it’s gotta be important on Sunday or whatever day it is. So, I’m happy with the way they’ve responded.”

*The Tar Heels have had some success running the ball so far, so has the staff looked into possibly of running even more and “buying into it” a reporter asked Fedora?: “I think we have bought into the running game. We believe in every game that we need to be able to run the ball efficiently to be successful.

“If you’re asking me if we’ve thought about running the ball and not throwing the ball I would say ‘no” we haven’t thought that way.”