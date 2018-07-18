Initially, THI was not going to run this story on the front page of the site, but we have decided to post the entire Q&A for everyone to see in addition to Fedora’s clarification that followed his breakout session. Both videos are also linked here.

About 30 minutes after Fedora finished his breakout session, he requested to clarify his comments to a few members of the media.

The national media immediately pounded on Fedora’s words, and by mid-afternoon, the FOX Sports News Desk requested permission to use on its FS1 show and affiliates THI’s video of Fedora expressing his thoughts.

Fedora’s comments at The Westin about the data that has been used in studies of head injuries has been tweaked by those who are attacking the sport of football. In addition, his comments regarding football in relation to the military’s effectiveness and the United States as a whole are connected to the comments about the health of the game.

Q: A few of us got a chance to speak Bobby Cunningham last week on a study you guys did on the injuries last year. Among the many things that he said were that there would be some changes in how fall camp goes this season. Can you share some of the changes you’re going to make as a result of that study?

Fedora: No. I’m not going to tell you what I’m going to do. We were doing the same things last year as we did in ’15 and ’14 and ’13 and ’12 and ’11 and ’10 and ’09 and ’08, ever since I’ve been a head coach and we never ran across injuries like that, so I’m not going to blame it on the way we train. Now are we going to tweak things to try to make things better? Yeah but we do that every single year. We analyze every part of our program and then we always tweak it. I don’t want to make it sound like we are making a ton of changes just because we had some injuries last year because that’s not true.

Q: In the study that you guys did, as extensive as it was, did you learn anything that maybe you didn’t know before?

Fedora: Yeah, I learned that it wasn’t one common denominator. It wasn’t the field conditions, it wasn’t the actual training we were doing, it was a variety of things. We are going to tweak some and I can’t guarantee that’s going to be the answer. We are going to make the best educated decision we can and I’m going to make that decision and I’m going to live with it.

Q: With the tweaks, is it more attention paid to stretching or strength and conditioning, yoga?

Fedora: We were doing all those things beforehand. I think the biggest thing we’ve emphasize is the rest and recovery period. When it’s time to sleep, you’re sleeping. That your body has a chance to recover. Again guys, I have never put last season all on injuries and I’m not going too.

Q: You spoke so passionately Monday on how important the game of football is to you and America. Does that then sharpen your focus on wanting to find ways to constantly be better in the game or does it make it tougher for you to see reality too?

Fedora: I do believe that we are involved in the greatest game on earth, I really do. I truly believe it’s what makes our country so great and I’m passionate about that. The things that we change year-in and year-out and tweaking the game for player’s safety is good for the game. I said it in there that the game is safer now then it’s ever been in the history of the game. That doesn’t mean you’re going to eliminate all the injuries, it’s just not possible. But the game is better than it’s ever been, and I believe the game is under attack right. If we’re not careful, we’re going to lose everything the game stands for.

Q: Who do you think is attacking the game?

Fedora: Umm…. (stares at media around in front of him) I’m not blaming anybody. I blame a groundswell of data that is tweaked one way or another. I can take the data make it look one way, you can take the data and make it look another way. Whoever is presenting is the one that gets the say so. Are there some things that’s negative about the game? There’s no doubt about that but if you look over time and I can just tell you in my lifetime when I played early on to where we are today it’s a huge difference in the way the game is played and the way athletes are taken care of.

Q: You said the game is under attack, is there anything you fear might happen?

Fedora: I fear that the game will get pushed so far to one extreme that you won’t recognize the game 10 years from now. That’s what I worry about and I do believe that if it gets to that point, our country goes down too.

Q: What’s the one thing that cannot go away? Are you worried about losing contact in the game?

Fedora: Well if we go to touch football then the game has definitely changed. The game will not be as physical, it will not be as tough as it is. A few years back I had an opportunity to ask a 3-star general “What is it that makes our country’s military superior to every other military in the world?” He said “That’s easy, we’re the only football playing nation in the world. Most of all our troops have grown up playing the game at some point in their life at some level. The lessons that they learn from that game is what makes up who we are.”

Q: How is it different than Rugby?

Fedora: I don’t know Rugby so I couldn’t tell you that, I just know they don’t wear helmets. I apologies but I just don’t know the game.