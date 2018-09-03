CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora met with the media Monday for his weekly press conference to discuss what he saw reviewing the film of Saturday’s loss at California and more.

Among the other things Fedora discussed:

*The overall performance of the offense and what went wrong.

*Nathan Elliott and his confidence.

*The offensive line’s struggles.

*The production the offense had in the fourth quarter and if Cal did anything different on defense that UNC exploited.

*The play of the defensive front, which was outstanding all game.

*The play of the linebackers, in particular Dominique Ross.

*The communication of the defense.

*This week’s opponent, East Carolina, and some of the logistical challenges of preparing for a new opponent having to fly back after a game on the West Coast and with ECU’s game versus N.C. A&T pushed back a day because of weather issues.