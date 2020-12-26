Losing to North Carolina State in the conference certainly wasn't on the Christmas wish list for Tar Heel fans. Their team got down early and just couldn't quite fight all the way back as they dropped a tough 79-76 road decision.

What may be more more troubling is the manner that it happened. The reoccurring problems of slow starts, poor shooting, and turnovers once again made life difficult. Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts devised a tremendous game plan by attacking the obvious Tar Heel weaknesses on both ends of the court.

We have addressed the "blue Print" issue before. However, Keatts had Carolina scouted to the T, and I would look for other Atlantic Coast Conference coaches to follow suit. Today's piece will focus on what we saw from the North Carolina State defense.