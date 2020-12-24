Opening night in Atlantic Coast Conference play was not kind to the North Carolina Tar Heels. They dropped a 79-76 decision to their hated in-state rival, North Carolina State.

There were lots of culprits that had a big part in the defeat. Carolina had 18 turnovers and only shot 2 of 12 from behind the arc. It also didn't help that the Wolfpack was hot from the onset and led by double digits for much of the first half. The deficit was a big as 46-29 with 3:56 remaining.

We will look at some of the offense problems in the next few days, but defense was the issue that put the Tar Heels behind the eight ball early on. That is the focus of this article. Instead of looking at big plays or runs, we will focus on the cat and mouse of why State scored 49 points in the first 20 minutes and what Carolina did to counter the offensive.