Some of the same questions that faced this North Carolina team before the season started have still been prevalent into January. Can the Tar Heels get scoring out of the three spot, and can they consistently make the outside shot?

The first one has been a little hit or miss. Andrew Platek has three games in double figures out of the first eleven, but overall he is only averaging 5.9 points per game. Leaky Black only has three games in double figures as well.

However, he answered both in the affirmative Tuesday night in Miami. The junior had career highs in points (16) and made field goals (6). He also knocked down the most three-pointers in this time at Carolina with four. That was a big part in the Tar Heels getting a season best 9 of 20 trifectas for 45 percent which is a high water mark.

In this edition of our film review, we will explore Leaky's coming out party in Miami.