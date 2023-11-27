North Carolina enters huge contest Wednesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge with a 5-1 record. It won two of three last week in The Bahamas at the Battle 4 Atlantis. The last game there featured the biggest and best win of the young season so far as the Tar Heels took the nationally ranked Arkansas Razorbacks to the woodshed by an impressive score of 87-72.

From a strategic standpoint there were a lot of positives to take in from the Tar Heels. They shot the ball well. The battle went their way by a pretty decisive margin, and they also did a better job of taking care of the ball. But the pattern of play calling by Hubert Davis was enjoyable to watch.

He went to different offensive attacks, and stayed with what worked for several possessions. He went by the same pattern once he chose another successful look. That is what we will concentrate on in this segment; North Carolina's roadmap to offensive success.

