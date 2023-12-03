The ACC Football Championship Game wasn't the only dogfight a Florida State Seminole athletic team found themselves in on Saturday. The basketball squad tried to upset the apple cart as well earlier in the day in Chapel Hill.

The underdog led North Carolina at one point 45-31 with 17:25 remaining in the game. The Tar Heels began to cut into it, and got the deficit to 56-48. From there, they went on a perfect 22-0 run to go up 70-56. That was a 39-11 explosion during that game-deciding segment.

The recipe for Hubert Davis was necessary, but turned out to be as effective as it was simple. They defended with more intensity, and then pushed the ball in transition. But the key to the newfound effort that wasn't there in the first half was full court pressure.

