The final Rivals100 for the class of 2020 is out and it includes three future Tar Heels.

Josh Downs, a 4-star wide receiver from Suwanee, GA, is the highest rated North Carolina signee at No. 53 overall nationally in the class. Desmond Evans, a 4-star defensive end from Sanford, NC, is ranked No. 76 and Kedrick Bingley-Jones, a defensive end from Charlotte, is the No. 98 prospect in the class.

Here is the full Rivals100.