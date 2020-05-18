The final Rivals150 for the basketball recruiting class of 2020 was released Monday night, and it includes all six of North Carolina’s signed members of its class.

The UNC sextet makes up the No. 3 overall class in the nation and is led by Day’Ron Sharpe, who is the No. 12 overall prospect in the nation. Caleb Love at No. 15 and Walker Kessler at No. 22 are the other two future Tar Heels ranked among the top 25.

Here is the new Rivals150.

Here is UNC’s class.

Here are the final team rankings.





*Podcast discussing the class of 2020 posted below.



