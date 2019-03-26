ATLANTA - The No. 1 point guard in the country says he's now down to five schools -- Wake Forest, Notre Dame, Georgetown, Oregon and North Carolina. Rivals.com caught up with Cole Anthony ahead of the McDonald's All American game and discussed both UNC and Oregon's run in the tournament, his goals for next year and decision timeframe.



Anthony recently broke down all top 5 schools at the City of Palms Classic and says he keeps in regular contact with all coaches and programs still on his list. Look for Anthony to announce sometime in April.