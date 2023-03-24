The end of five-star Jadyn Davis' recruitment is within sight and he has name finalists. The quarterback out of Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day will choose from Clemson, Ohio State, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Michigan on Friday, March 31st. Davis went in-depth on his finalists with Rivals.com below.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I want a place where if football was taken away, I'd be happy and a place where I can truly see myself developing as a man on and off the field," Davis said. "Obviously I was a great academic institution and place I can achieve all my dreams of being a Heisman winner one day and being a first round draft pick but No. 1 is a place where I can grow from a boy into a man. There's more to it than football. I'm be committing next Friday, March 31st at 1:30." Clemson- "They're a school that growing up I was watching guys like the Deshaun Watson and Tajh Boyd and Trevor Lawrence." he said. "That was a school where I could see myself going. I feel like I can adapt to the culture really well. I love what they do with their players off the field as well as on the field. I have a great relationship with coach Swinney. Getting that offer when I got it meant a lot to me knowing that Clemson doesn't just hand out offers. I love the idea of playing Death Valley and I love the Tiger fans and everything that comes with being a Clemson Tiger. It's close to home so my parents can get to every home game. "The change at offensive coordinator didn't really effect me," said Davis. "I think more so I just had to start building a relationship with coach Riley. Coach Streeter and I were really tight and we had known each other since I was in fourth grade. That was a tough blow when I saw that he left but that's the nature of college football. As soon as coach Riley got the job and once recruiting opened up, he came down to visit me and some of my teammates. We've had great conversations so far. The head coach is still the head coach. The players are still the players. I have a great relationship with a lot of players on the team now."

Michigan- "Really, this trip was about meeting coach Campbell, the new quarterback coach," he said. "I had seen him when I was there before but he wasn't really the main recruiter for me so we never really interacted outside of saying hello in passing. This was the first time he and I got to actually sit down and have conversations. We've talked multiple times a week since he got the job. Me and him and me and coach Moore too. Me and Coach Harbaugh talk a lot, probably the most out of any head coach. They always make me feel at home at Michigan. My family loves it up there. Michigan has a rep of not throwing the football so getting up there but watching their practice, seeing how they coach, they're allowing J.J. (McCarthy) to spin it more. I think they saw that once they allowed J.J. to be J.J. they were a lot more successful on offense. I got to see how things there translate to the NFL. I went through tape with Campbell and each play he can directly show you an NFL team running it so you know you're going into a system where it translates to the next level. That was really the main thing, but still being around the guys, seeing some of the other recruits to relationships with them as well. That was the first time I ever got to see practice so I feel like I've seen the game day experience at two night games, a practice, and then in the summertime as well. This time I got to experience the true cold of Michigan and it was different." "I think you have to be mature about the situation and realize that (turnover on the coaching staff) is just the nature of college football," Davis said. "I feel like it's a lot smarter to commit to a school based off the school aspect more than a certain coach. Choose a place you're going to be happy to call home and not just a place where you're going to have the coach that you want. Schools go through offensive coordinators, quarterback coaches, and sometimes even head coaches multiple times. It didn't really weigh on me. Coach Matt Weiss and I were close while he was at Michigan and we still talk to this day but I'm so happy to have coach Campbell there as the quarterback coach and I'm loving everything he's doing. It really hasn't changed how I feel about the school."

North Carolina- "I love the idea of putting off for the home state," he said. "They sent that message to me. I remember when the recruiting period opened back up and however many times you're able to see me, they saw me. I've been build a great relationship with him. Coach Lindsey had just gotten the job and at first he just wanted to know if he had a shot. I told him my recruitment was 100-percent open and they had a great shot. They've always shown me love. I know a lot of the guys on the team. It's actually funny because the two quarterbacks I train with went to Chapel Hill in Sam Howell and Drake Maye and at the same time out quarterback coach is a Duke guy so that's pretty fun. I can easily call those guys and see how their experience went."

Ohio State- "They were a school that I have a lot of history with and a lot of relationships there," said Davis. "CJ Stroud and I were and are extremely close. Justin Fields is a guy that I can call at any time and ask his opinion. I know a good number of guys on the team there. At the end of the day, it's a business decision. You know if you're going to Ohio State, you can have a chance to win the Heisman Trophy and compete for national championships and you'll have playmakers around. I think they just a few first round receivers so you know in that offense you're going to be able to distribute the ball and put up a lot of numbers. You can achieve everything at Ohio State so it's not like a situation where I was totally turned off by them or anything like that. There's been a lot of grown man conversations. Through the recruiting process it's made me more mature and look at things through a different lens but I'm open to Ohio State. We've been in communication regularly whether people think that they didn't want me. It's been a lot but I'm fully open to Ohio State and everything they're doing right now. I love how coach Day coaches. You can't deny what coach Day has done when it comes to developing the quarterback position. I'm loving everything about Ohio State."