Five-star OT Zach Rice is getting closer to a commitment
Five-star Zach Rice is getting closer to a commitment. The Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian Academy is focused on being with his team for his senior season but he's going to take a couple visits and watch some games in the early part of the season before he makes his decision.
Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, North Carolina, and Virginia are Rice's top five schools and he'll be keep a close eye on all each of them down the stretch.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news