One of the most in-demand point guards in the country, Boogie Fland is taking his time when it comes to every aspect of his recruitment. Official visits? He’s taken just one, a Sept. 30 trip to North Carolina. Favorites? He doesn’t name any … ever.

In fact, he declines to indicate which schools are in most frequent contact. Still, Fland recently sat down with Rivals to discuss his lone official visit, a canceled trip to Virginia Tech, and what could be next in his recruitment.

*****

ON HIS OFFICIAL VISIT TO NORTH CAROLINA:

“It was good, man. It was a nice little trip. It was really my first real visit so it was cool to see all of it and kind of find out what official visits are like.”

ON HOW HIS FIRST OFFICIAL SURPRISED HIM:

“I had people who already had gone on visits, so they told me how it was going to go. I have people that I play with on PSA Cardinals (in the EYBL) that are like my big brothers, so they had me ready for everything.”

ON TIES TO THE NORTH CAROLINA ROSTER:

“I know R.J. Davis pretty well. He’s a ​​Stepinac alumni, too, so we’re pretty close.

ON WHERE HE LEFT THINGS WITH UNC AFTER THE VISIT:

"We are still in close touch. We try to keep in non-basketball related on the phone now. We’re talking about everything else. We’re really getting to know each other now."

ON POSSIBLE FUTURE VISITS:

“I had to cancel [Virginia Tech], but I still want to take a visit there eventually. Other than that, I don’t really know where else. I’m really just focused on my team and winning games right now.”

ON SCHOOLS IN CLOSEST CONTACT:

“Everyone is hitting me up as much as possible. I’d say everyone is doing their fair share. They just want to show me they all want me and all that.”

ON A DECISION TIMETABLE:

“I’m not in any rush at all. I’ll probably take as much time as possible. I have a lot of time to make a decision, so I’m not going to rush into it. If I am sure of the decision, I’ll make it.”

*****