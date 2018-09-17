Florence Has Notable Effect On UNC Football
CHAPEL HILL – The effects of Hurricane Florence won’t completely be known in the state of North Carolina for some time. Many of the state’s rivers haven’t even crested as of Monday afternoon, so there’s clearly more damage to come.
The impact has been widespread, with nary a business or activity unaffected, including North Carolina’s football program.
The Tar Heels’ home opener this past Saturday versus Central Florida was cancelled and will not be made up. Furthermore, UNC Coach Larry Fedora gave his players an option following last Wednesday’s morning practice to go home or stay around campus. The university officially closed Tuesday evening, and with many Tar Heels from the areas hit hardest by Florence, Fedora wanted to give those players the options of returning home to be with and help their families.
Given the dire projections for the storm, none of those players went home.
“Anybody that needed to leave Chapel Hill, they were allowed to leave,” Fedora said during his weekly press conference Monday at the Kean Football Center.
“Roughly half the team stayed here and the other half went other places. As of this time, we have the majority back on campus; we have a few guys that are still traveling. We didn’t have anybody that went back East.”
Some of the Tar Heels went home with teammates and not every player is back in Chapel Hill, yet. As for those players, the staff has been in “constant contact with them,” Fedora said, and they should be in Chapel Hill fairly soon.
Several families of some players that are from the areas hit hardest left before the storm arrived and remain displaced.
“That’s like some of the high school coaches I talked to this morning, they left Wilmington and can’t get back to Wilmington,” Fedora said. “You’ve heard Wilmington is basically an island and roads are cut off, they have no way to get back over there. So, some of them still don’t know what kind of damage there was to their homes.”
As for football, the Tar Heels have not been together since Wednesday, and while Monday is normally a day off for them, they will have team meetings and practice. They are essentially flipping the usual routine for Sunday and Monday.
“This is totally abnormal for us because we haven’t practiced Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday,” Fedora said. “So, four days since these guys (have) practiced.”
Football still matters, and once the team reconvenes, it will become one of their priorities. From a strictly football perspective, the Heels got some time off that can be viewed as a positive given their 0-2 start that had the critics out in full force.
“It’s an unforeseen break and we’ve got to turn it into a positive,” Fedora said. “It enabled some guys to maybe get healed up, get extra rest as we go (into) the rest of the season.”
Part of that preparation has to do with the team gaining proper perspective about what’s taking place. Despite owning an 0-2 record and coming off an embarrassing blowout loss at East Carolina, it’s just football, and real life always trumps what happens between the white lines.
“I think any time you have some type of destruction or tragedy like this, it’s always good to talk to the players about perspective,” Fedora said. “We’re playing a game that we all love, and you can see we’re blessed. We’re really not affected very heavily by the storm, but there were a lot of people that are.
“And I want our guys to really understand that and what that means, and we want to find any ways that we can give back to the community.”
Carolina will host Pittsburgh on Saturday at Kean Stadium. The staff remained around Chapel Hill, so they took the opportunity to get in some early preparation for the 2-1 Panthers and take in their 24-19 victory over Georgia Tech this past Saturday.
“As a coaching staff, we were able to sit down and start watching Pitt earlier, because we found out on Tuesday,” Fedora said. “They still had a game to play on Saturday.”
Football must go on, but certainly not without the emotional and real-life balance Florence has given UNC’s program.