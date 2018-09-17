CHAPEL HILL – The effects of Hurricane Florence won’t completely be known in the state of North Carolina for some time. Many of the state’s rivers haven’t even crested as of Monday afternoon, so there’s clearly more damage to come.

The impact has been widespread, with nary a business or activity unaffected, including North Carolina’s football program.

The Tar Heels’ home opener this past Saturday versus Central Florida was cancelled and will not be made up. Furthermore, UNC Coach Larry Fedora gave his players an option following last Wednesday’s morning practice to go home or stay around campus. The university officially closed Tuesday evening, and with many Tar Heels from the areas hit hardest by Florence, Fedora wanted to give those players the options of returning home to be with and help their families.

Given the dire projections for the storm, none of those players went home.

“Anybody that needed to leave Chapel Hill, they were allowed to leave,” Fedora said during his weekly press conference Monday at the Kean Football Center.

“Roughly half the team stayed here and the other half went other places. As of this time, we have the majority back on campus; we have a few guys that are still traveling. We didn’t have anybody that went back East.”

Some of the Tar Heels went home with teammates and not every player is back in Chapel Hill, yet. As for those players, the staff has been in “constant contact with them,” Fedora said, and they should be in Chapel Hill fairly soon.

Several families of some players that are from the areas hit hardest left before the storm arrived and remain displaced.