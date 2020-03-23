CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina football program has named Carolina Football Family member and NFL veteran Kevin Donnalley director of high school relations, head coach Mack Brown announced on Monday. Donnalley joins Brown’s staff after spending four years as the director of student-athlete development at Charlotte.



“We’re excited that Kevin is joining our staff in this critical position,” Brown said. “He has a true passion for Carolina and a wealth of experience across all levels of football. He was an All-American for us here during our first stint in Chapel Hill and went on to have an excellent career in the NFL. Then, he was able to add to his experience by spending time at the collegiate level in player development at Charlotte.

"He’ll be a valuable resource for both our parents and the high school coaches. We’re looking forward to seeing him continue to grow and build strong relationships with those groups, and we can’t wait to welcome Kevin, his wife Erica, and their three children, Kayla, Thomas and Matthew back to the family.”

In this role, Donnalley will provide outreach to all high school coaches by establishing, maintaining and improving relationships between them and the football staff. He will foster strong relationships with those coaches to enhance the recruiting efforts of the program. In addition, Donnalley will oversee all high school communications, serve as the practice guest liaison, and assist with recruiting events and visits.

“First off, I want to thank Coach Brown and the football staff for providing my family with this opportunity,” Donnalley stated. “I have a passion for Carolina and a passion for the game at all levels, so this is the perfect role for me to have an impact on this program’s success. I’m really looking forward to connecting with all of the high school coaches and serving as a resource for them.

"The role of a high school coach as a mentor and developer is critical in the growth of our young men and I have a ton of admiration for what they do, so I can’t wait to rekindle old relationships, create new ones, and have the chance to interact with such a special group of people. I believe we are in a position to do great things at Carolina and I’m thrilled to be a part of it. I can’t wait to get back to Chapel Hill and get started.”

Donnalley served in a number of roles at Charlotte since the program started in 2013 before settling into his director of player development position. He worked in strength and conditioning initially and was set to move into player development, but was thrust into coaching the offensive line during the 2015 season. Donnalley moved into player development in 2016, where he led the strategic planning for development and worked closely with student-athletes.

He was heavily involved in camps and increased attendance through relationship building with coaches locally, regionally and nationally. In addition, Donnalley developed strong relationships with local schools, hospitals and non-profits to diversify community-service opportunities.

In addition to his work at Charlotte, Donnalley has also been a long-time philanthropist and public speaker. He founded the March Forth with Hope Foundation in 2005 to provide support for families with children facing life threatening medical conditions. He’s also served as a committee chair for the Charlotte Christian School and an advisory board member for the Make a Wish Foundation. As a speaker, Donnalley has presented at various conferences, corporate events and professional development sessions on topics such as leadership, teamwork and overcoming adversity.

Donnalley played 13 seasons in the NFL as an offensive lineman. He was selected in the third round of the ’91 NFL Draft by the Houston Oilers and went on to play there from 1991-96, a time that included three playoff runs. In 1997, Donnalley played for the Tennessee Titans before heading to the Miami Dolphins from 1998-2000 for three seasons of playoff football. He completed his career by playing three seasons for the Carolina Panthers that included a run to Super Bowl XXXVIII following the 2003 season.

A 1991 graduate of North Carolina with a degree in economics, Donnalley was a three-year letterman and captain for the Tar Heels. He earned All-America and all-conference honors as a senior in 1990 and was part of the group that laid the foundation for Carolina’s unprecedented success during the ensuing decade.











